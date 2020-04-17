PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,092,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,381,622. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

