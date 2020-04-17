PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after acquiring an additional 221,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $35.88. 19,553,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,558,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.