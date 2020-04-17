PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.7% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.25. 23,427,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,744,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.71 and its 200-day moving average is $193.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.95.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.