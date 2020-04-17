PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.9% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,177 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,346,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,608,000 after buying an additional 1,017,653 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 372,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,766,000 after buying an additional 147,862 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,857,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $83.84. The company had a trading volume of 999,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,841. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $100.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6687 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

