PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Has $32.59 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 977,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,650 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

VEA stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,435,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,470,348. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

