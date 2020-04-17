PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,259,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,619. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.08. The company has a market capitalization of $157.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.