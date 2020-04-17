PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,658 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 619.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,371. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4183 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

