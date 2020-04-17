PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after buying an additional 14,952,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,216,000 after buying an additional 793,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,153,000 after buying an additional 879,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,636,000 after buying an additional 722,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,530,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

