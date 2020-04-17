PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Purchases 161 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

IWD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,054. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7935 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

