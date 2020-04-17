PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,161,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,325,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average is $145.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

