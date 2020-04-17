PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,637,931. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $864.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.50.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $15.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $745.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,144,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,745,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.76. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of -146.98 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

