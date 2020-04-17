PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock remained flat at $$50.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,082,189 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.