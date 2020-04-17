PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Sells 19,312 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,312 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 762,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,677,000 after buying an additional 234,403 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 989.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,860. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.