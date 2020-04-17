PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Sells 21,926 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,926 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,430.4% during the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 8,936,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after buying an additional 8,583,211 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.92. 33,793,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,606,461. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

