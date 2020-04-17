PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Sells 22,016 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 60,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 93,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 167,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.13. 1,220,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

