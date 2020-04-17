PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Sells 295 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,261,000 after purchasing an additional 291,954 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.00. 8,714,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,270,139. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

