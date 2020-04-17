PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Sells 31,482 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,482 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after buying an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after buying an additional 1,991,307 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after buying an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,835,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,425,000 after purchasing an additional 837,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.06. 32,110,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,943,203. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

