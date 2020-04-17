PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Sells 372 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 164.6% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.2% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Home Depot by 51.0% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 6,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

HD stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,242,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,434. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $222.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.