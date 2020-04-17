PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Sells 410 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.66. 17,781,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,710,393. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

