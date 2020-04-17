PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Sells 788 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.79. 1,354,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,207. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.