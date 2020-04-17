Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,143,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 8,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,112 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,150 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.06.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,550. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $251.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

