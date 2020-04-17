Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises 1.4% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,218,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $127.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.