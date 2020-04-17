Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $958,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.39. 5,314,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333,202. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.01.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura lowered their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.16.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

