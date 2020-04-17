Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.97. 3,195,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,530. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -172.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

