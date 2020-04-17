Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,037. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

