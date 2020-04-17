Patten Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 868,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,165. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

