Patten Group Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,883 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 80,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 137,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $16.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $298.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,734,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.37. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.91.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

