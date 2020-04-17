Patten Group Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.0% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,137,000 after acquiring an additional 383,843 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.70. 7,934,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943,353. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

