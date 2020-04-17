Patten Group Inc. Has $650,000 Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 306,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,538,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,739,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares during the period.

Shares of NEAR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,731 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

