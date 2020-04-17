Patten Group Inc. Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,788,909,000 after acquiring an additional 124,105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,972 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura decreased their target price on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $108.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,557,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,471,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.06.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.