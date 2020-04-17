Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

IGV stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.16. 526,693 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.08. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.1703 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares North American Tech-Software ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

