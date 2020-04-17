Patten Group Inc. Lowers Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cleveland Research upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

DG traded up $4.02 on Thursday, hitting $180.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,464,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.40. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $183.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

