Patten Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,259,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,619. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $157.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.90.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

