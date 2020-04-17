Patten Group Inc. Purchases 316 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $41,066,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.39.

NYSE VMC traded down $3.95 on Thursday, reaching $106.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.50 and its 200-day moving average is $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

