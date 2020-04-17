Patten Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.48. 2,580,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,711. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.27.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

