Patten Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 68,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 39,392 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,380,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 41,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.05. 6,121,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,555,995. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

