Patten Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.25. 1,356,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.31. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.55.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.