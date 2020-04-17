Patten Group Inc. Sells 1,011 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

PEP traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,561,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $192.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.