Patten Group Inc. Sells 2,190 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.31. 37,284,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,935,922. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

