Patten Group Inc. Sells 3,002 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 4.4% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

NYSE V traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.42. 20,192,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,043,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $342.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.31.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.