Patten Group Inc. Sells 3,104 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,430,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,323,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,946,000 after purchasing an additional 215,937 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,022,150.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 120,886 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,715,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,606,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.86. 1,313,898 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

