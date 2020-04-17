Patten Group Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $1,263.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,797. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,205.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,315.03. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.90.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

