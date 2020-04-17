Patten Group Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $82,913,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.8% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,482.74.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $1,257.43. 2,875,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,717. The company has a market capitalization of $864.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,201.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,313.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.