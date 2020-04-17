Patten Group Inc. Sells 6,834 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,636,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.50. 26,105,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,240,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

