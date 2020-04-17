Patten Group Inc. Trims Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $4.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.95. 2,629,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,547. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.13.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

