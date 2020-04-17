Patten Group Inc. Trims Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 1.0% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 148,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 700.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $22,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.12. The stock had a trading volume of 421,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,873. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.40 and a 200-day moving average of $262.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

