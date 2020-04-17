Patten Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $2.74 on Thursday, reaching $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,593,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.