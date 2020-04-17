PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PBF. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

NYSE PBF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. 4,827,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $867.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 212,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $6,120,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,789,988 shares of company stock worth $53,810,332 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

