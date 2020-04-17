Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading Down 14.8%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares were down 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $4.31, approximately 1,511,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 558,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

PVAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

