Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Shares Down 27.9%

Shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) dropped 27.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $6.45, approximately 1,404,310 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 317,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Pfenex in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfenex from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pfenex by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pfenex by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pfenex by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pfenex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

